Talladega College receives endowment from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority

TALLADEGA -- Talladega College has received an initial endowment of $50,000 from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. in partnership with the AKA Educational Advancement Foundation.
The news was announced recently in a Talladega College press release.
The donation comes on the heels of the sorority’s recent third annual HBCU Impact Day initiative, where more than $1.5 million was raised in one day for the support of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
Last year, AKA began the process of donating to HBCUs through the AKA-HBCU Endowment Fund, with the goal to donate $10 million within four years. The sorority gifted $1.6 million to the first 32 of 96 HBCUs at a ceremony at AKA’s International headquarters in Chicago.
Each HBCU received $50,000 in unrestricted endowment funds as part of a phased approach to help schools reduce student debt through scholarships, fund industry-specific research, recruit and retain top faculty, and other critical operations.
“Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority’s generosity sets an outstanding example of what can be accomplished when a group of dedicated women work together to transform society,” Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins said. “The AKA HBCU Endowment Initiative will provide deserving students with much-needed financial support while also highlighting the importance of supporting HBCUs.”
Said Dr. Glenda Glover, AKA International president and chief executive officer, “Given the current economic state of our world, in which we are dealing with a global health pandemic and widespread injustice against people of color, now more than ever is the time for historically Black sororities, fraternities and other HBCU supporters to step up and be of service to our historic institutions of higher education.”
“I know firsthand the immense challenges HBCUs are facing during this time of uncertainty,” added Dr. Glover, who is also the president of Tennessee State University and an HBCU graduate. “However, I also know that these institutions are resilient and resourceful, which is why Alpha Kappa Alpha is fully committed to investing in our HBCUs and preserving their educational legacy for generations to come.”