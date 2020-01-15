Talladega College provost elected to accrediting organization’s board of trustees

TALLADEGA -- Dr. Lisa Long was recently elected to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) board of trustees.
The vote came during the association’s annual meeting in Houston last month. Long serves as provost and vice president of academic affairs at Talladega College.
Long will serve as a member of the Alabama delegation, according to a Talladega College press release. She was nominated by Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins.
“I have always felt it was important to serve in an active role in the peer review process,” Long said. “This appointment provides a perfect opportunity for me to serve and encourage others to get involved in the process. I am honored to be selected as a delegate from Alabama.”
SACSCOC is the regional body for the accreditation of degree-granting higher education institutions across the South.
It “serves as the common denominator of shared values and practices among the diverse institutions in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Latin America and other international sites,” the release notes.
In 2019, Talladega’s SACSCOC accreditation was reaffirmed for the next 10 years.
Talladega College was also accredited in 2019 to teach at the master’s degree level for the first time in school history.
For more information, visit http://www.sacscoc.org/.
