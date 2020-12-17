Talladega College professor produces innovative video (with video)

TALLADEGA -- Talladega College Mass Media Studies Chair Dr. Luis Camillo Almeida recently produced a dynamic contemporary video for the Birmingham Zoo’s Glow Wild Event.
The video, which was shared on the zoo’s social media channels and viewed by thousands, exemplifies the type of cutting-edge work that Almeida is training his students at Talladega College to produce, according to a press release from the school.
Almeida, who has been ranked among the top eight Best American Photographers in the social sharing platform YouPic and #1 among YouPic’s landscape photographers in the United States, stated, in the release, “The Birmingham Zoo’s Glow Wild Event was fantastic. Taking photos for the event was a magical experience. Having my production curated by the Birmingham Zoo’s leadership and shared in two of their social media channels was a bonus.”
Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins said, in the release, “We take pride in attracting faculty members who are experts in their fields and committed to teaching, research and service.
“Whether our graduates choose to pursue advanced degrees or go directly into the workforce, they are better equipped for success because of the calibre of instruction they receive at Talladega College.”
Almeida, who goes by the name “Dr. A,” adds, “The new media is here to stay. We might as well equip our students to use these technologies to enable them to make a living in the 21st century.”
Almeida was recently praised by Emmy and Multiple Grammy Award winner Jose Valentino, who said, “Dr’ A’s photography transcends traditional practices. I’m perplexed by how one photographer has the ability to evoke melodies, harmonies and rhythms in a way that triggers viewers to discover the wonders in everyday life.”
Valentino added that Almeida possesses a superb "power for telling stories that inspire the pursuit of wonder. That is what Almeida does.”