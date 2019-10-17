Talladega College honored multiple students for their academic accomplishments during its Presidential Scholars Dinner, held Oct. 15 at Talladega Bottling Works.
Talladega College alumnus and Talladega High Principal Dr. Darius J. Williams served as the evening’s guest speaker.
Williams said that success and failure are both “predictable,” and he urged the scholars to find their God-given purpose, according to a press release from the college.
“One of the greatest tragedies known to man is not how he dies,” Williams said. “It’s not his circumstances. It’s not his situation. It’s not his family. It’s not his social status and income. One of the greatest tragedies known to man is to live 70 years and never find his purpose.”
Williams earned undergraduate degrees in both English and mathematics from Talladega College; a masters in mathematics secondary education and a masters in educational leadership from the University of Alabama at Birmingham; an educational specialist degree from the University of Alabama; and a doctorate in educational leadership, policy, theory and research from Samford University.
He also serves as pastor of the Word Center Ministries.
Williams is a member of the Alpha Beta Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
The following students were honored as Presidential Scholars: Jonathon Allen, Guilherme Alves, Jocelyn Anderson, Brianna Armstrong, Tyrielle Baker, Edna Barclay-Scott, Melanie Benge, Brianne Bailey, Daija Brooks, Jarmarcus Brown, Jennifer Brown, Makayla Buchanon, Dominique Burnett, Reanna Burroughs, Carmen Campbell, Ashlei Carter, Facundo Clienti, Shania Clifton, Rena Coats, Maya Canul, Miguel Carrera, Gustavo Castellanos, Jada Cole, Jasimen Collins, Taneshya Chatman, Kirstin Crook, Brittney Curl, Angela Curry, Thelma Dark, Ivree Datcher, Chancey Davis, Nick Deguerre, Kobe Dickerson, Stevlen Dickerson, Jordan Dubose, Sheldia Evans-Maddox, Radovan Ercegovcevic, Amber Ellington, Michael Elliott, Veronica Emory, Veronica Fernandez, Hamlet Flores, Robin Frieson, Leando Ford, Thai Fowell, Deja Gadison, Sanquenette Gamble, Patria Gatson, Skye Gerald, Payton Graben, Kurston Gray, Adam Gunter, Haniyah Harris, Iyana Hayes, Jahzani Henry, Marva Herman, Shavondria Holifield, Bethany Holland, Jill Hosmer, Jalisia Howard, Ta'Lareah Howard, Braxton Husband, Pauline Hunter, Cassius Jones, Christen Jones, Michelle Jones, Shania Jones, Tyeisha Juhan, Ashley Jackson, Beryl Jackson, Timothy Kendrick, Jennifer Kent, Carl Killingsworth, Peter Kitur, Hannah Knapp, Ke'Shae Lambert, Ke'Shell Lambert, Anjolaoluwa Lawani, Daniel Lawler, Ashlyn Lewis, Kayelyn Lewis, Tracey Looney, Patrick Matthews, Nicole McClurkin, Armani McFadden, Melanie Mclester, Shakayah Midgette, Geornipha Milbin, Tonysha Miles, Nicole Montoute, Cheikh Ndiaye, Alexis Nealy, Meharu Negawo, Jessica Nelms, Azlynn Nelson-West, Carlesia Nunnally, Jasmine Pearson, Harmony Pettway, Madison Pike, Rita Pope, Tamera Prince, Jazsmin Ramsey, DeMarcus Reid, Keundra Rembert, Rosa Reynaud, Jairus Riche, Faith Rivas, Jorge Rodiguez, Jorge Rodriguez-Mangual, Jacquese Roller, Johnnieangel Robinson, Nyresha Robertson, Angelecia Stewart, Maricela Saucedo, Alexis Scott, Ayala Seaborn, Zwelakho Sebele, Barron Shine, Jailah Shivers, Tyler Simon, Peris Singoei, Paul Turner, Kiaria Tucker, Janice Wilson, Mitri Wilson, Tyneisha Tillery, Alexis Ventura, Christopher Ward, Vionce Weeks, Bre’Ania Weldon, Tyla White, Tyrionna Williams, Victoria Willis, Arreah Wilson, Tenelle Wilson and James Yeager.
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.