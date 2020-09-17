Talladega College president will speak at UNCF Virtual Walk for Education

TALLADEGA -- Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins will deliver remarks at the United Negro College Fund (UNCF ) National Virtual Walk for Education on Saturday, Sept. 19.
The digital fundraiser, which begins at 1 p.m., will engage participants in activities such as walking, running, cycling and dancing safely while raising money for UNCF. Register today at https://UNCF.org/event/2020-national-virtual-walk-for-education!
Join the Talladega College team or create a team of your own. This nationwide initiative will raise critical funds to support UNCF member HBCUs and help students pursue their educational endeavors.
Grammy Award-winning singer Anthony Hamilton and Questlove will perform. The event will include appearances by actress Lynn Whitfield, Shaquille O’Neal, comedian Jonathan Slocumb, Wendell Pierce and others.
You may help promote this worthwhile activity by posting a photo of yourself walking, biking, dancing, or running! Use the hashtag #LaceUp4UNCF#HBCUsMatter.