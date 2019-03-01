TALLADEGA -- Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins recently attended multiple Black History Month events in the nation’s capital, including the “African-American Empowerment and Revitalization Summit” at the White House on Feb. 21.
The summit featured a variety of guest speakers, including Ivanka Trump and U.S. Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams.
“Their speeches mainly focused on how we can work together to revitalize and empower inner cities and rural areas across the country,” Hawkins said.
President Trump also addressed those in attendance during a special dinner.
“As a member of President Trump’s Advisory Board on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and the president of Talladega College, I am keenly interested in initiatives that may impact our college, our community and our nation,” Hawkins said. “Some of the topics President Trump addressed at the dinner included ideas about encouraging investment in struggling areas. This is a critical issue that warrants continued attention.”
In addition to the summit, Hawkins attended several other Black History Month events in Washington, including a luncheon at the Department of Defense.
“The luncheon focused on curriculum and academic programming to plan for in the coming years, research and development opportunities for faculty, and internships for students,” Hawkins said. “This was a particularly timely gathering for me because Talladega College recently launched an online Master of Science in computer information systems that allows students to choose an emphasis in either cyber security or health informatics. This luncheon confirmed that Talladega College is on the right track and provided valuable insight for the future.”
Hawkins also toured the Amazon headquarters in Arlington, Virgina.
“A group of HBCU presidents and I had an opportunity to meet with Amazon executives in the Washington, D.C., area to explore the possibility of mutually-beneficial partnerships,” Hawkins said.
Hawkins said a highlight of the trip was attending an African-American history program led by guest speaker Principal Deputy Department of Defense Chief Information Officer Essye B. Miller.
“Many people do not realize that this dynamic, high-profile member of the government’s elite Senior Executive Service is a Talladega College graduate,” Hawkins said. “As Talladega College continues to grow and reach new heights, I am excited about strengthening old partnerships and creating new relationships. This trip allowed me to accomplish this and so much more.”
For more information, contact Talladega College Director of Public Relations Mary Sood at 256-761-6201.