TALLADEGA -- During a ceremony in Washington on June 13, Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins was sworn in as a member of President Trump’s Board of Advisers on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs.)
Hawkins is one of 13 to be appointed by Trump to serve on the board.
“It is a great honor to be appointed to the Advisory Board by President Trump, and I look forward to working with fellow board members to strengthen and expand the capacity of HBCUs,” Hawkins said.
According to a press release, the board advises Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on “efforts related to improving the identity, visibility, distinctive capabilities and overall competitiveness of HBCUs; and engaging the philanthropic, business, government, military, homeland-security and education communities in a national dialogue regarding new HBCU initiatives.”
Additionally, the board also aids in elevating awareness of and fostering appreciation of HBCUs and encouraging public-private investments in HBCUs, the release notes.
Hawkins took over as Talladega College president Jan. 1, 2008.
During his first year at Talladega College, Hawkins implemented rigorous plans for renovation and growth.
As a result of his vision, “enrollment doubled in one semester, athletic programs were reinstated for the first time in 10 years and major campus beautification projects were undertaken,” the release adds.
According to the release, Talladega College has 1,217 students enrolled and is listed among the Princeton Review’s best colleges in the Southeast and U.S. News and World Report’s best regional colleges and best HBCUs.