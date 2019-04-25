TALLADEGA -- Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins spoke in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, April 25, at the UNCF (United Negro College Fund) National Press Event, “UNCF: The Next 25 Years.”
Hawkins serves as UNCF chair of the 36 presidents of member institutions; chair of the executive committee of member institutions; vice chair of the corporate board; and vice chair of the corporate board executive committee.
In his presentation, Hawkins noted the college presidents he represents are proud to be members of UNCF and appreciate the funds they receive from UNCF to meet various needs, including operations, grants and scholarships for their students, and technical support.
During the past 75 years, UNCF has helped nearly half a million students earn college degrees. UNCF is celebrating its 75th anniversary with events at its headquarters in Washington, D.C., and an online giving campaign.
Hawkins has served as president of Talladega College since 2008.
Under his leadership, the college has been completely transformed and revitalized. During his first year at Talladega, he implemented rigorous plans for renovation and growth.
As a result of his vision, enrollment doubled from just over 300 students to 601 students in one semester; athletic programs were reinstated for the first time in 10 years; and major campus beautification projects were undertaken.
Today, Talladega College has more than 1,000 students and is listed among the Princeton Review’s 2019 best colleges in the Southeast and U.S. News and World Report’s 2019 best regional colleges and best HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities).
The campus is undergoing a major physical transformation. A new residence hall opened in January. A student center and a new museum, the Dr. William R. Harvey Museum of Art, are under construction.
The college has also launched its first graduate program, an online Master of Science in computer information systems.