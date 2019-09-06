TALLADEGA -- Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins and first lady Lucy Weber Hawkins recently met with Troy University Chancellor Jack Hawkins and first lady Janice Hawkins, a Talladega College press release notes.
While in Troy, the Talladega College Marching Tornadoes Band performed during Troy University’s football season opener vs. Campbell University.
“Our band members thoroughly enjoyed performing at Troy, and the crowd seemed very pleased,” Talladega College Band Director Miguel Bonds said. Bonds is also a Troy University alumnus.
The renowned marching band has performed at local, regional and national events, including Mardi Gras, NFL halftimes, Christmas parades and battle of the band competitions. Upcoming performances for the dynamic 352-member Marching Tornadoes include the Battle for Birmingham on Sept. 15 and the Gulf Coast Challenge in Mobile on Sept. 28-29.
For more information, visit www.talladega.edu .