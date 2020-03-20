Talladega College president attends HBCU Fly-In in nation’s capital

TALLADEGA -- Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins recently attended the fourth annual HBCU Fly-In in Washington, D.C., according to a press release.
The conference allowed presidents and chancellors of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to continue the discussion on how to create better opportunities for black youth and participate in an open dialogue around bettering HBCUs and other minority-serving institutions (MSI).
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) and House Republican Conference Vice Chairman Mark Walker hosted the event, which included a panel discussion featuring Charlamagne tha God, co-host of The Breakfast Club; Van Jones, CEO of REFORM Alliance; Don Calloway, CEO of Pine Street Strategies; Kay Coles James, president of The Heritage Foundation; Raphael “Raffi” Williams, press secretary and senior communications advisor at the Federal Housing Finance Agency; and Rob Smith, Republican strategist and political commentator.
Scott moderated the panel discussion, which was titled “21st Century Solutions: Same Challenge, Multiple Paths.”
Panelists discussed financial literacy, rebuilding communities and strategies for fixing failing schools, and advancing the future of young African-Americans.