Talladega College has announced it is accepting applications for two youth summer enrichment programs on campus.
“The U.S. Department of Education has provided a grant for rising 9th through 12th graders to participate in a free Upward Bound STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) program,” according to a Talladega College press release.
The STEM program will run from Sunday, June 2, until Thursday, July 11, on campus at Talladega College.
“High school students in the STEM program will participate in experiments; learn computer science, digital printing and coding; prepare for the ACT; and take weekly college tours, including a trip to the Huntsville NASA Space Center,” the release says.
To be eligible, students must have a grade point average of 2.5 or higher and must be enrolled at Talladega, Talladega County Central, Lincoln, Munford, Winterboro or Childersburg high schools.
The deadline to apply for the STEM program is Friday, May 24.
“We were so excited for the opportunity to travel to New York City on a STEM tour for the juniors and seniors who maintained a 3.0 or higher grade point average and are in good standing in the program,” Talladega College Upward Bound Director Marshelle Long said. “Upward Bound at Talladega College is providing all participants the exposure needed to make good, sound academic and career choices. Thirteen of the participants who went to New York with us had never been on an airplane before. I am so proud to be a part of a program that touches the lives of young people.”
In addition to the STEM program,the college’s athletic department is offering enrichment of its own for children ages 6 to 14.
The athletic camp will begin Monday, June 3, and end Friday, Aug. 2. It will operate from 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
The program features multiple activities, including reading, math, basketball, arts and crafts, volleyball, swimming, story time, field trips and more, according to the release.
The athletic camp has a $15 registration fee, plus $50 per week for one child and $20 for an additional child. Breakfast, lunch and snack will be provided.
The deadline to enroll is Wednesday, May 22.
For more information on either camp, contact Long at 256-761-6252 or Tchalandria Cole at 256-761-6327/256-493-3792, or by email at dlwalker@talladega.edu.