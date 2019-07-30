Dr. Jeffery T. Burgin Jr. was recently named the new vice president of student affairs at Talladega College.
Burgin will serve as a member of the institution's leadership team, and will provide direction for the development and administration of a wide range of academic support programs, according to a school press release. Additionally, he will supervise student affairs professionals in multiple student activities and residence life.
Burgin previously served as the vice provost for student engagement at Kentucky State University, where he partnered with campus stakeholders to create a seamless student experience from application to graduation and career, the release reads.
Prior to joining Kentucky State University, Burgin served as associate provost and dean of students at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.
Burgin received his bachelor of arts degree from the University of Cincinnati. He holds a master of education degree from Ohio University, and a doctorate of education in higher education administration from the University of Alabama.
He is an active member of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated.
Additionally, Burgin has served as a member at large of the University of Cincinnati Board of Governors. He is affiliated with the American Council for Education , the National Association of Student Affairs Professionals, the Association for Student Conduct Administrators, the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators and the American College Personnel Association, the release notes.
Burgin has been awarded the American College Personnel Association Standing Committee on Multiculturalism’s Outstanding Contribution to Multicultural Education Award, and the University of Cincinnati’s Mosaic Award for contributions to diversity. He and his family are members of Bethel World Outreach Church in Nashville.