TALLADEGA -- Talladega College announced Friday that Dr. Monique L. Akassi has joined the college as assistant to the president and a tenured professor of English, according to a press release.
Akassi is an award-winning, transformative servant leader and manager in higher education with more than a decade of experience in academic and student affairs.
She is an accomplished researcher, educator, administrator and author who previously served as associate provost for faculty affairs at Edward Waters College (Jacksonville, Florida).
During her tenure at Edward Waters, there was a substantive increase in student and faculty publications, development workshops, research presentations and grant proposal submissions.
Two inaugural in-house, peer-reviewed journals for students and faculty were produced; a grant of $100,000 for the institution’s forthcoming Honors College was secured; the inaugural HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) Undergraduate Research Conference was presented; and the inaugural Student and Faculty Research Lecture Series featuring cutting-edge student, faculty and staff research was launched.
Akassi’s vast array of talents and areas of expertise include curriculum design, editing, digital literacy and assessment.
She is the author and editor of more than 22 publications, including the groundbreaking book “W.E.B. Du Bois and the Africana Rhetoric of Dealienation” (Cambridge Scholars, 2018), which is the first book of scholarship in collaboration with a W.E.B. Du Bois’ family member (his great-grandson, Arthur McFarlane II).
She earned a doctorate in English composition and rhetoric with minors in literary criticism theory and African-American literature from Morgan State University, a Master of Arts in English composition and rhetoric from Wright State University and a Bachelor of Arts in English & comparative literature from the University of Cincinnati.
She has post doctorate certificates in management development and women in education leadership from Harvard University.
Akassi is the founding president of the Jacksonville, Florida, Chapter Interest Group for the National Coalition of 100 Black Women and is the founder and president of Africana Critical Composition and Rhetoric Association (ACCRA).
She is married to Dr. Clement Akassi, an associate professor of Spanish and French at Howard University, and they have one son, Amare, a high school sophomore.
She is a native of Cincinnati.