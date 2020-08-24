Talladega College names Dr. Luis Camillo Almeida chair of Mass Media Studies Department

TALLADEGA -- Dr. Luis Camillo Almeida has been named chair of the Department of Mass Media Studies at Talladega College.
The school announced the news in a press release Monday.
Almeida has published research on three continents related to technology; published books on technology and research; and delivered academic presentations at national and international conferences.
His work has been published in the “American Journal of Distance Education,” “British Journal of Educational Technology (BJET),” “Tech Trends (AECT),” “International Journal of Instructional Technology and Distance Learning,” “Journal of Communications Media” and “Midwestern Journal of Education Communications and Technology.”
He has given presentations at the Association for Education Communications and Technology (AECT), International Society For Technology in Education (ISTE), Original Lilly Conference on College Teaching, Eastern Communication Association, American Advertising Federation in Pittsburgh and Digital Citizenship Summit (Twitter headquarters).
In addition, Almeida has served as a critic of technology and a leadership contributor for a number of media outlets, including the Wall Street Journal Indiana Gazette, Cleveland Daily Banner, WAPT-Jackson, Mississippi, and CBS channel 12, Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Internationally, Almeida has appeared on Radio CBN (Brazil) and VOA (Portugal and Nigeria), and he was featured in Brazil’s Trifatto magazine and O Globo newspaper.
He has also been a contributor to the “Prattler Handbook of Latino Education in the U.S.” He is a lifetime member of the Holmes Partnership minority program.
Almeida was acclaimed by the Pittsburgh Tribune Review as “Newsmaker” for his work with technology, and he has served as a quantitative researcher for the multi-million dollar Classrooms For the Future (CFF) and Enhancing Education Through Technology grants.
Almeida delivered a TEDx talk, “Breaking Free From Technology,” and was interviewed by the Digital Citizenship Summit at Twitter headquarters for his work on technology. He is an avid photographer and the author of “Becoming a Brand: The Rise of Technomoderation.”
He received his doctorate in instructional systems from Penn State University and previously served as associate professor of communication arts at Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee. Almeida resides in Oxford with his wife and daughter.
