TALLADGEA -- Talladega College was named a 2019 Best Value College by Kiplinger, a national publisher of business forecasts and personal finance advice, according to a press release.
Kiplinger ranked Talladega second among the nation's "10 Best College Values with the Lowest Average Graduating Debt, 2019.”
Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins said he wasn’t caught off guard by the school making the list, but he was surprised with its overall ranking.
“I was very pleased but not surprised that Talladega College was listed among Kiplinger’s 2019 best college values,” he said, in the release. “However, I was pleasantly surprised and thrilled that Talladega earned second place in the entire nation for colleges with low average graduating debt.”
On its website, Kiplinger’s notes, “Part of this ranking stems from the initial price tag: Talladega's sticker price before aid is among the 10 lowest for all of our schools.
“Beyond the sticker price, Talladega's average need-based aid package is $13,752, which knocks off more than half the cost. About three-fourths of students borrow, with the school able to meet 67 percent of need."
Talladega was joined by some familiar and famous names on the list, including Princeton (No. 3), Yale (No. 5), Brigham Young (No. 6) and Harvard (No. 9). Berea College of Berea, Kentucky, topped the list.
Talladega College was also listed among the Princeton Review’s 2018-2019 best colleges in the Southeast and named one of U.S. News & World Report’s 2019 best regional colleges and best HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities).
Talladega recently launched its first-ever graduate program, a Master of Science in computer information systems.
The college's first-ever student center is scheduled to open in November 2019. The 47,000 square-foot facility will include a 2,000-seat gymnasium, dining hall, full kitchen, concession stand, coffee lounge, convenience store, fitness area and multipurpose rooms. There will also be a health care clinic and a large convocation center with breakout rooms.
The college is also constructing the Dr. William R. Harvey Museum of Art. The museum, which will house Hale Woodruff’s critically-acclaimed Amistad Murals and other works of art, is scheduled to open this fall.
High rankings and robust construction across the campus have helped to increase the visibility of the college, which enjoyed a record-breaking enrollment increase for the 2018-19 academic year.