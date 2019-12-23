Talladega College music department presents annual Christmas concert

Talladega College students and music department faculty presented the 2019 Christmas concert, “Hallelujah … and He Shall Reign” earlier this month.
The event featured an uplifting mixture of both traditional and contemporary Christmas songs, according to a Talladega College press release.
Highlights from the Dec. 5 concert included performances of “Joy to the World,” “Round de’ Glory Manger,” “Carol of the Bells,” Handel’s “Messiah” and “Hallelujah! A Soulful Celebration” and many other holiday favorites.
In addition to diverse student performances, Talladega College Associate Professor of Music Dr. Pamela Burns-Bell presented a commentary, “No Room in the Inn.” There were also piano performances by Mitchell and Department of Music Chair Dr. Mi Kyung Hwang.
“The annual performance was the college’s gift to the community and our final event of the year,” Talladega College Choir Director William Mitchell said. “Performances will resume in January.”
Upcoming Talladega College Choir performances include:
• 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at Word of Life Church in Oxford;
• 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Anniston;
• 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church in Talladega;
• 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Dr. William R. Harvey Museum of Art beginning at 1 p.m. and the 2:30 p.m. ribbon cutting for the new Talladega College Student Center;
• 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the B.B. Comer Memorial Library in Sylacauga;
• 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, Opening Convocation/Black History Month Celebration at Talladega College.
For more information, visit www.Talladega.edu or contact Talladega College Director of Public Relations Mary Sood at 256-761-6201.
