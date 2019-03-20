The Talladega College men’s basketball team will play Pikeville (Kentucky) in the first round of the NAIA National Tournament in Kansas City this morning at 9 a.m.
The Tornadoes are playing in the national tournament for the fifth time in the last six years.
“I am really happy for the guys,” TC coach Chris Wright said. “A lot of the guys are new and in the NAIA for the first time. … It is an awesome atmosphere and a great venue with all 32 teams being in one place.
“It is a historic auditorium, the Municipal Auditorium where John Wooden won his first championship. It is a lot of tradition and history here. It is great to be a part of it.”
For the majority of TC’s players, this is their first time in the national tournament. Only two Tornadoes have played in previous nationals: leading scorer and GCAC Newcomer of the Year Dajon Streeter (18.6 points per game) and Ramon Johnson.
Wright credits those two with helping motivate the team to get to this point. He also said he those guys will set the tone for the team when they take the court this morning.
“When we were kind of on the bubble there about a month ago before we started playing really well, those guys were in everyone else’s ear, telling them what a cool tournament (this is) and how fun it is to get back here,” Wright said. “They talked to our team a lot about that. We definitely need those guys to come out and play well for us.”
TC ended the season on an eight-game winning streak that included a 95-80 win over No. 4 Tougaloo (Mississippi). The Tornadoes finished second in the Gulf Coast Atlantic Conference in the regular season but fell in the opening round of the conference tournament.
Despite that early exit, Wright was confident his team had played well enough throughout the season to earn an at-large bid to nationals.
“I definitely think we deserve to be here,” Wright said. “We finished up ranked No. 20 in the country. It is interesting. I think we are tied for the 10th-best record in the NAIA but yet, we are ranked 20th.
“Again, to me, that goes back to the theme of the season. We haven’t got respect this year at all. We got a little bit right here toward the end. I think we are a lot better than the five seed that we got.”
The Tornadoes will take on a Pikeville team that finished 23-8. The Bears have three players who average double-digits in points, including Jayvian Delacruz, who averages 20.5 per game. Delacruz has scored 30 points or more five times this season, including a 37-point performance against the Virgin Islands.
“They have really good players, and the team is really well-coached,” Wright said. “It is never fun to play teams with good players and that are really well-coached. … They are a very complete and solid team. I think we are deeper than them and I think we have some matchups that can give them some problems.
“We will have to play well to beat them, and vice versa.”