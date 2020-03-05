Talladega College men's basketball: Morris Dunnigan earns GCAC Co-Player of the Year

Morris Dunnigan was selected the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Co-Player of the Year on Wednesday by the league’s coaches.
Dunnigan shared the award with Dillard’s Malik Amos. Dillard is in New Orleans.
The senior guard credited hard work for helping him accomplish his goal of winning the award.
“Before the season even started, it was one of the things that I was shooting for and working towards,” Dunnigan said. “It really wasn't a surprise because I put the work in for it.”
The senior guard from Joliet, Illinois, led the conference in scoring at 19 points per game while making nearly 50 percent of his field goals.
Dunnigan said he was grateful for everyone who played a role in making this opportunity possible.
“I want to thank God, my coaches and Talladega College for giving me a chance to come here,” he said. “I want to thank my family and teammates for staying on me. I want to thank my daughter for being my motivation.”
Dunnigan transferred to TC after playing one season at the University of Houston. In his lone season for the Cougars, he averaged three points per game.
The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 22.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game as a sophomore at Blinn College (Brenham, Texas).
Dunnigan said he was in a bad spot mentally when he left Houston, but Tornadoes coach Chris Wright helped him realize Talladega was the right place for him.
“I didn't know if I wanted to play basketball anymore,” he said. “I told the coach that when he first started calling me and recruiting me -- that I didn't feel like I wanted to play. That’s how I felt at first, but he kept calling me, and it started making more sense. I was like, ‘He really wants me to come, so it only makes sense for me to go.’”
Recruiting Dunnigan has paid off for Wright and the Tornadoes. The second-year head coach said it has been a pleasure to coach the senior.
“He comes to work every day and he is very low maintenance,” Wright said. “He is just going to do whatever you ask him to do. He is a Division I transfer from the University of Houston, so he has been coached, he has been through it. … He never gets too up, he never gets too down. You can always count on him to be Mo, so that has really been big for us.”
Mo was being Mo against Philander Smith in the first round of the GCAC Tournament.
Dunnigan scored 17 points and dished out four assists to lead the Tornadoes to a 101-70 win.
Dunnigan said getting a win against Philander Smith (Little Rock, Arkansas) was important to the team.
“We needed that,” he said. “At the end of the game, when they beat us (Feb. 17), they were doing a lot of talking. We were going through the line, and they were like, ‘they suck,’ and this and that. That was a game that we could really capitalize on.”
That loss to Philander Smith, and a loss in their next game, at home to Xavier (New Orleans), have proven to be a turning point for the Tornadoes.
“I feel like everybody bought in,” Dunnigan said. “When we were losing, I feel like people forgot what they were doing and why they were here. We all sat down and talked about getting it together. I feel like that is what got it all together.”
The Tornadoes are starting to play their best basketball of the season. TC is on a three-game winning streak, which includes a win over Tougaloo (Jackson, Mississippi), the team the Tornadoes will face in a tournament semifinal Saturday at 2 p.m.
The Tornadoes have outscored their last three opponents by an average of 19 points.
“We are playing the game that we know how to play, we are staying composed and playing together,” Dunnigan said. “If we continue to do that, I don’t think anyone can beat us.”