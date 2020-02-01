Talladega College men dominate SUNO 102-46 on Saturday

The Talladega College men’s basketball team defeated SUNO (Southern University of New Orleans) 102-46 to snap a two-game Gulf Coast Atlantic Conference losing streak on Saturday at Callahan gymnasium.
“I am really proud of our guys,” TC head coach Chris Wright said. “We had the worst week that we have had all year. We lost two consecutive games at Xavier (University of Louisiana) and Tougaloo (Jackson, Mississippi), which both are in the (NAIA Division I) Top 25. We came out with better focus in practice and today. It is amazing how that focus carried over.”
The Tornadoes (17-5, 4-2 GCAC) were in control from the opening tip. TC started the game on a 17-0 run that spanned 4-½ minutes.
Phil Winston played a major role in TC jumping out to a double-digit advantage. The senior guard, who transferred from (NCAA) D-I program Quinnipiac University, scored seven of his 17 points during the run.
“Phil is a Division I player, and he has been really good for us,” Wright said. “To be honest, he and I butted heads a little bit at the beginning of the year, but the way he has responded and accepted this leadership role and been vocal, I couldn’t be prouder of a guy.
“He set the tone for us tonight. When he is as focused as he was tonight, I think he is the best point guard in the country.”
The lead grew to 21-2 on an emphatic dunk by TC’s Ray Doby off a lob pass from Winston.
The Tornadoes didn’t let up. TC closed the first half with Edwin Louis throwing a lob to Doby, who towered over the rim for a two-handed dunk. The Tornadoes took a 52-20 lead intermission.
Wright thought this was one of his team’s best efforts on both ends of the court all season.
“SUNO beat LSU-Alexandria, which is a Top-10 team in the country right now,” Wright said. “For us to come out and kind of dominate the game how we were capable of is a good sign of growth. That is what we wanted out of our team all year.
“Finally, four months into the season, we looked like the team that we could be. I am really proud of our guys.”
TC showed why it is one of the best defensive teams in the country, holding SUNO to a 26.2 field-goal percentage. The Tornadoes also forced 19 turnovers, 11 off steals.
“Right now, we are fourth in the country in defensive field-goal percentage, but the last couple of games haven’t been good enough,” Wright said. “I thought it started in practice with our mindset and the focus that we came in with.
“Our guys did a great job. It was literally one shot all night that wasn’t contested. If we can do that, I think we are going to like the results at the end of the year.”
The Tornadoes had four players to score in double figures.
Morris Dunnigan led TC with 22 points, including 4-for-7 shooting from behind the arc. The 6-foot-3 guard from Joliet, Illinois, also dished out four assists and recorded three steals.
Winston recorded 17 points, four assists and three steals.
TC also got some production off the bench from Edwin Louis and Doby, who scored 14 points apiece.
Kevin Kapp led the way for SUNO with 15 points, Ray Anderson recorded 13, while Chris Mark chipped in with 11.
TC will travel to New Orleans to take on GCAC foe Dillard on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Women
The No. 10 Talladega College women defeated SUNO 103-76 on Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Tornadoes improved to 18-4 on the season and 6-0 in GCAC play.
TC jumped out to a 26-16 lead in the first quarter and took a 51-40 lead into intermission.
The Lady Tornadoes took a 72-54 lead into the final period.
Defensively, TC forced 46 turnovers, 27 off steals.
The Lady Tornadoes also struggled to handle the ball, committing 31 turnovers. Senior standout Bri Moore committed 10 turnovers to go along with 10 points and six assists.
TC’s Kendra Williams went 7-for-14 from the field, including 4-for-9 from behind the arc, to finish with 20 points. Tyeisha Juhan also had a solid outing as she recorded 18 points, eight boards, six steals and three assists.
Rosa Reynaud and Courtnee Williams scored 11 points apiece for the Lady Tornadoes.
Diamond Jolly was tied for the team-high in rebounds with eight.
The Lady Tornadoes honored the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant by wearing No. 24 on the back of their warm-up shirts Saturday.