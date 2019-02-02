TALLADEGA -- The Talladega College men’s basketball team blew past Gulf Coach Athletic Conference foe Xavier (New Orleans) 83-65 on Saturday at Callahan Gymnasium.
TC head coach Chris Wright said getting the win was vital, especially with the tough games the Tornadoes have coming up.
“This was a huge win for us,” Wright said. “We dropped one at home last Saturday (77-68 to Philander Smith College of Little Rock, Arkansas). We were up five late and we didn’t finish the game like we should have.
“This week was big for us with a home game on Monday (a 95-72 win over Rust College of Holly Springs, Mississippi) and then today, especially with us playing Tougaloo (Jackson, Mississippi) on Monday. They are the No. 6 team in the country and they are first in our league. A win on Monday would put us a game out of first place, so winning tonight was big.”
The Tornadoes (18-6) shot 61 percent from the field and 50 percent from behind the arc.
“It is really a credit to our guys’ preparation,” Wright said. “This has kind of been a theme with our team this year.
“When we prepare in practice on the week leading up, we are really good, but when we don’t, we are really average. Coming into to this week, we were really on our guys to get extra shots up, which they did, and to be locked in at practice.
“Their preparation was very good, and that’s why we got this result today.”
TC shot 55 percent from the field in the first half on its way to a 40-29 advantage at intermission.
TC’s Da’Jon Streeter scored nine of his 14 points before intermission and sparked a 12-4 run to close the half. Streeter scored five points during the spurt, including a 3-pointer.
“It is a big win for us, especially going into Monday’s game, where we play the No. 6 team in the country,” Streeter said. “We are trying to win the league, so we have to win out.”
The Tornadoes had a balanced attack offensively, with four players scoring in double figures.
Jarin Hilson scored 15 points.
Dondre Alexander was limited due to foul trouble, but he made the most of his time on the court as he scored 15 in 18:53 of playing time. The senior scored 10 in just over a three-minute span, which helped the Tornadoes take a commanding lead.
Alexander capped off a 12-6 run with a layup, which increased TC’s advantage to 70-50.
“He is a big-time player and he is really a mismatch nightmare,” Wright said. “We play him at the four (power forward), but he is really a two guard. With his body type, he could play the four.
“If you have a bigger guy on him, he is on the perimeter and he is able to get his own shot and make plays. If he has a smaller guy on him, we can punish him on the inside. He battled foul trouble tonight, but he is a huge reason we are 18-6 right now.”
Tyrell Tucker also played well as he scored 13 points and pulled down five rebounds.
The Tornadoes moved the ball around, which led to open looks. TC had assists on 22 of its 30 field goals.
“That’s when we are at our best,” Streeter said. ”We are a brand new team and we are building chemistry right now. Everything is coming together.”
Wright also hopes this win proves the Tornadoes are worthy of being in the NAIA Top 25.
“It was an important win because now we are 18-6 and we can’t sniff the Top 25,” Wright said. “We have been receiving votes for the last six weeks. Xavier’s coach is the rater for our league. So to be honest, I don’t think we have gotten a fair shake there with some of the stuff done early in the season.
“We’ve had this game circled on our calendar for quite a while, then we go back there a week from Monday, and we have that one circled as well.”