TALLADEGA -- Talladega’s Mardi Gras Parade is now less than a week away, and the two dozen or so confirmed participants are already promising something for everyone.
Comedian Darren Knight, aka Southern Mama, will be this year’s grand marshal, and, according to Ritz Theatre Executive Director George Culver, this year will also mark the Mardi Gras debut of the Talladega College marching band.
“We are especially excited to be able to feature the 300-musician strong Talladega College Marching Tornadoes in this year’s parade for the first time,” Culver said.
“Our Feb. 23 date for this year’s parade is two weekends before Fat Tuesday, which made it possible for them to be in town and participate, because they typically march in multiple parades in and around New Orleans the weekend before Fat Tuesday. It will be a spectacular town-and-gown experience to make us all proud.”
Lauren Deal, the 2019 parade organizer, added, “As always, we’ve got quite a few comedic parade units from Shriner clubs across Alabama and north Georgia. They are always crowd favorites. And what a coup it is to have everyone’s favorite ‘Southern mama,’ the hilarious Darren Knight, as the 2019 parade grand marshal. With all his show tours across the Southeast, he’s a genuine local celebrity who everyone adores.”
The Alabama School for the Blind band will be making a return engagement, as will the Talladega Fire Department, the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber Ambassadors, TOP Trails and the Talladega Superspeedway.
Shriners from all over the region will also be participating, including those from Rome and Dallas, Georgia, the Zamora Temple in Birmingham and the Shriners of East Alabama. Culver is waiting on confirmation from four other likely chapters.
Others already locked in include the Little House Dance Studio, Jim Fannin, Alpines Royal Danes, The Shepherd, Allison Hart, Money Tax Services, Pop the Top, Ascension Leadership Academy, Classic Car Club, Talladega Cycle Sales, Graham Hadley, the Goldwing Riders Association and two Girl Scout Troops.
At least 10 other participants are still pending as of Monday afternoon.
“We’ve been recruiting and putting this year’s parade together for several months now, and I’m confident it’s going to be the biggest and best ever,” Deal said. “And it’s not too late to register for any groups interested in participating. There is no registration fee, and there’s plenty of Moon Pies and beads to purchase at cost for throws.”
In the event of rain, this year’s parade will be moved from Feb. 23 to March 2.
The parade lineup will begin at 10 a.m. at Zora Ellis Junior High School at 414 Elm St. At all, the parade heads down South Street East to Asbury Street, then to Battle Street, around the Courthouse Square, up Court Street to South Street and back to Ellis.
Those wishing to participate in the parade can contact Deal at laurenrdeal@yahoo.com or call or text 205-792-7438.
The gala
“The annual Mardi Gras gala will again be held at the Fox Sports 1 Dome at (Talladega Superspeedway) on Saturday, March 2,” Culver said. “This is the Historic Ritz’s largest annual fundraiser. The gala’s net proceeds are the primary funding source for our ambitious arts education initiatives with area schools each year.”
Individual tickets are $85, and $170 for a couple, which can also be purchased online at www.talladegamardigras.com. A table of eight is $680, and a ‘name reserved table’ is an additional $50.”
The doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the event will last until 11:30. The music will be provided by The Bonus Round, one of Alabama’s most popular party bands, Culver said.
In addition to live music, this year’s gala also will also include “open bars all evening (and) an amazing Big Easy inspired dinner by Classic On Noble, along with silent and live auctions, which will feature fine art, antiques and collectibles,” Culver said.