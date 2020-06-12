Talladega College hosts virtual classes for high school students

TALLADEGA -- Forty-two high school students participating in the Upward Bound program hosted by Talladega College are taking virtual classes this summer, according to a press release.
The U.S. Department of Education’s TRIO Upward Bound program provides grants for rising ninth- through 12th-graders to participate in the free summer program that runs through July 9 on the college campus.
During summer months, Upward Bound students usually take academic courses at Talladega College, tour college campuses and participate in a variety of enrichment activities. Although group activities were canceled due to COVID-19, the virtual program has given students an opportunity to acquire many new skills.
“Most high school students are cellphone savvy, but they are often not as comfortable navigating desktop, laptop and iPad technology. Receiving their instruction virtually has given them an opportunity to acquire new technology skills that will be essential to their success in college,” said Talladega College Upward Bound Director Marshelle Long, in the release.
All students receive academic instruction from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. They participate in elective classes in the afternoon; go on virtual college tours on Thursdays; and have movie nights on Mondays.
Elective classes offered this summer are financial literacy, Spanish 1 and Spanish 2. In addition to the 42 high school students, eight students who already completed high school are earning college credits in Math 102 and English 101 in Talladega’s Summer Bridge program.
All students received lunch vouchers from T-Town Wings, Subway, Stampede Steakhouse, Little Caesars Pizza and KFC.
TRIO Upper Bound is now enrolling students for the fall session. To be eligible, students must have a GPA of 2.5 or higher and must be enrolled in one of the following high schools: Talladega, Talladega County Central, Lincoln, Munford, Winterboro or Childersburg.
For more information on this free program, please contact Long at 256-761-6252 or Tchalandria Cole at 256-761-6327.
Participants must be either from low-income families or be potential first-generation college students. The program requires that two-thirds of the participants in a project be both low-income and potential first-generation students. The remaining one-third must be either low-income, first-generation college students or students who have a high risk for academic failure.
Upward Bound is designed to provide academic support, counseling, tutoring, career mentoring and the cultural exposure necessary for potential first-generation college students and/or economically disadvantaged youth to complete a postsecondary education. Upward Bound is funded 100% by the U.S. Department of Education.