TALLADEGA -- This summer, Talladega College has helped prepare students for the upcoming school year through its two Upward Bound enrichment camps.
“We had a total of 50 students to participate, which was a very good turnout,” Talladega College Director of Public Relations Mary Sood said. “This was the first time the college has hosted enrichment programs in several years. We are hoping to offer it again next summer.”
The first enrichment program was a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) enrichment program offered to local high school students.
During the STEM enrichment program, students participated in a variety of science experiments, learned about digital printing and coding, and prepared for the ACT. Sood said the high school students also took weekly college tours and field trips.
To be eligible, students had to have a GPA of 2.5 or higher and had to be enrolled at Talladega, Talladega County Central, Lincoln, Munford, Winterboro or Childersburg high schools.
“Upward Bound at Talladega College is providing all participants the exposure needed to make good, sound, academic and career choices,” Talladega College Upward Bound Director Marshelle Long said.
The second program was spearheaded by the college’s Athletic Department for children ages 6 to 14.
The summer enrichment program featured multiple activities, including reading, math, basketball, arts and crafts, volleyball, swimming, story time, field trips and more.
Talladega County Central special education teacher Deborah Gover taught English, grammar and reading this summer, and was one of several area educators to give their time.
"I attended summer enrichment programs at Talladega College when I was in the seventh and eighth grades, so I know that this program is beneficial,” Gover said.
The special education teacher added the enrichment programs were also an opportunity for students to meet and form friendships with students from different schools, areas and backgrounds.
“I feel that this program was awesome because its helped the students retain what they learned during the school year and get ready for the fall,” Gover said. “When they go back to school, they are more likely to be prepared. Research has proven that it is important for students to read and do math over the summer break, so, hopefully, we helped bridge any learning gaps that students might otherwise have in the fall.”