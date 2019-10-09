TALLADEGA -- Hundreds of Talladega College students, faculty and staff attended the college’s annual Fall Health Fair, which is one of two major health fairs held on campus each year. (There is also a spring health fair, usually in April).
Fair participants included Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center, Talladega County Health Department, Walgreens, Health Services Center, Bradford Health Services, Brothers Fitness, the Sickle Cell Disease Association of Alabama, Quality of Life Medical and Dental, LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, Walmart Vision, Workout Anytime Sylacauga, UAB physician Dr. Alisha Congress, Talladega physician Dr. Angela Martin and others.
Participants shared life-saving information and provided a variety of services. Many students, faculty and staff donated blood. Some received free flu shots, nutrition tips and health screenings. Giveaways included snacks, stress balls and literature. The health fair promotes physical and mental health and well-being.
Talladega College junior Michael Lewis, who took advantage of several of the health screenings offered, has helped plan the fair for the past three years.
This year, he invited Brothers Fitness and other businesses to participate.
“The fair gives students so much important information,” Lewis said. “My mother is a nurse, so I know how important it is to promote good health.”
Mr. Talladega College Cheikh A. Bamba Ndiaye added, “It’s important to have an education, but what good is knowledge if you don’t have good health? The health fair helps people understand why maintaining good health is critical."