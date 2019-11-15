TALLADEGA -- Highlights from Talladega College’s Founders’ Day Luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 14, included recognition of the following outstanding honorees: Talladega City Manager Beth Cheeks, Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jason Daves, Georgia-Pacific Senior Director of Community Affairs JaKathryn Ross, Georgia-Pacific Human Resource Administrator Cheryl Alexander, former Talladega City Councilman Jarvis Elston; Honorary Consul General of Japan Mark Jackson and Citizens Baptist Medical Center CEO Frank Thomas.
The director of multicultural marketing and community affairs for Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED, Pamela Cook, delivered an inspiring message and a Coca-Cola scholarship during the Founders’ Day Convocation. She encouraged students to “ask, believe and receive.”
Alumni, faculty, students, staff and community members attended Talladega Collects: A Founders’ Weekend art reception in the Goodnow Gallery. They viewed pieces from the permanent collection of Talladega College art. The collection can be viewed by the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Jan. 31, or by appointment. To schedule an appointment, email msood@talladega.edu.