TALLADEGA -- At the Talladega College Officers’ Installation and Reception on Thursday, college staff and administrators also paid tribute to the community partners that have helped the school’s recent growth.
The reception unfolded at the Talladega Bottling Works Event Venue.
The partners honored this year included Walmart, the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind, The Daily Home, Shocco Springs Baptist Conference Center and Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff.
Vice President for Institutional Advancement Seddrick Hill said the college’s partnership with the Talladega Walmart started with a lunch at Stampede Steakhouse with Walmart’s Scott Pruitt.
Before long, Hill said, the college’s name was painted on store windows, the corporation arranged a grant for the college and students will be getting special deals on Black Friday this year.
AIDB, Hill said, provided student housing in its dorms at no charge to the college. Hill said it would have cost about $77,000 per month for a year to house the students elsewhere if AIDB had not stepped up to the plate.
AIDB President Dr. John Mascia, who is also a college trustee, said, “If you talk to our staff and our students, they will tell you it was a blessing to have the college students there, and I bet the college students would say the same. We all learned that our differences were not important.”
College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins said relations between the college and The Daily Home “have come a long way,” adding the paper had provided positive coverage of all of the projects and growth on campus in recent years. A Home staff writer accepted the award.
Shocco Springs Baptist Conference Center was also recognized for helping to house nearly 300 college students at no cost during the past year. No one from Shocco was available to accept the award Thursday night.
Hawkins presented the last award of the evening to Woodruff, who had served as the school’s general counsel until he was sworn in as a judge earlier this year.
“When I got here in 2008,” Hawkins said, “we had 280 students, and I don’t know how many different lawsuits. We had a law firm in Birmingham that we were still trying to work out the bill with.
“When we hired Chad, he worked through all our legal problems and never lost a case, while understanding that we did not have any money.”
Through numerous meetings and occasional late-night phone calls, Hawkins and Woodruff also became close friends.
Woodruff agreed, saying he had taught as an adjunct professor for free, and that he always wanted the best for the school and the upcoming generations that would be educated there.
The evening ended with Hill presenting a special award to Hawkins for mentoring him over the years, and for being a friend to him as well.