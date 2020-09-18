Talladega College honored by Princeton Review for 3rd straight year

TALLADEGA -- Talladega College is among the “Best Southeastern Colleges,” according to the Princeton Review.
The news was announced in a press release Friday.
In its "2021 Best Colleges: Region by Region" section, the education services company notes that many students are drawn to Talladega because of its “amazing scholarships” and “family-like atmosphere” as well as its fantastic academic programs and “outstanding” and “supportive” professors.
The Princeton Review, which surveys tens of thousands of college students on hundreds of campuses, notes Talladega College students praise their classmates for “striving to become the leaders of tomorrow.” Students surveyed also state Talladega College students are “very determined,” “focused,” “hardworking,” “friendly and welcoming” and “involved” in campus life and activities.
The Review notes that “life on campus is vibrant and full of excitement.” A dynamic band, conference-winning athletics and outstanding academic programs are also listed among the factors that attract students to Talladega College.
Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins stated, in the release, "When I became president in 2008, restoringthe preeminence of Talladega College was among my primary goals.
“I am thrilled that, with the support of an outstanding board of directors, dedicated alumni and friends, and diligent students, Talladega College has been transformed. After many years of not being included, the Princeton Review has now listed Talladega College among its top regional colleges for three consecutive years.”
Talladega has recently undergone unprecedented campus-wide renovation.
A new state-of-the-art residence hall opened in January, 2018. The Dr. William R. Harvey Museum of Art, which houses Hale Woodruff’s critically-acclaimed Amistad Murals and other great works of art, opened in January, and a naming ceremony for the Dr. Billy C. Hawkins Student Activity Center was held in August.
The college recently graduated the first cohort to complete its online Master of Science in computer information systems. The 100% online, fully-accredited program has a curriculum that aligns with industry standards and can be completed in as little as 18 months.