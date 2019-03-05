TALLADEGA -- Despite rainy weather, a crowd of Talladega College students, alumni and faculty gathered at the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce for a special kickoff celebration Thursday.
The celebration was in honor of the college being named the Tom Joyner Foundation “School of the Month” for March.
State, city and community officials also attended. State Rep. Barbara Boyd and Talladega Mayor Jerry Cooper presented Talladega College with proclamations for its achievement.
“We are thrilled to be named a Tom Joyner Foundation School of the Month,” Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins said. “This is an outstanding opportunity to promote our brand while raising scholarship money for deserving Talladega College students.”
The college also received a commendation from Gov. Kay Ivey and a congratulatory note from U.S. Sen. Doug Jones.
“The School of the Month designation will help the college to raise scholarship funds for deserving students while promoting the institutions’ accomplishments, activities and events,” a press release says.
“The Tom Joyner Morning Show” will be promoting Talladega College on the air the entire month of March.
Each individual and/or group who donates at least $2,500 to Talladega College will be allowed to tape a 30-second message, which will air during the “Tom Joyner Morning Show.”
According to the release, the morning show reaches 7.4 million listeners nationally and airs weekdays from 5 to 9 a.m.
“Our goal is to raise $100,000, all of which will be used for student scholarships,” Talladega College Vice President of the Office of Institutional Advancement Seddrick T. Hill Sr. said. “With the support of the campus community, Talladega College alumni, local and national businesses, organizations and foundations, and friends of the college, we are confident that we will succeed.”
The Tom Joyner Foundation was established in 1998 by radio personality Thomas Joyner Sr., host of the nationally syndicated “Tom Joyner Morning Show” (TJMS).
The Foundation has since raised “over $65 million to assist more than 29,000 students at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs),” the release notes.
Said Dr. Eugene Cain, president of the Talladega College National Alumni Association, “Tom Joyner has been a long time supporter of Talladega College. I still remember his powerful commencement speech on our campus and I am inspired by his consistent dedication to all HBCUs. I challenge Talladega alumni throughout the nation to make generous contributions to the School of the Month campaign.”
To make a contribution, text Degatornado to 41444.
For more information, contact Hill at shill@talladega.edu or 256-761-8832.