Talladega College holds parade for Miss Talladega College contestants (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- Two Talladega College scholars, Patria Gatson and Kirsten Crook, are competing to become the next Miss Talladega College.
On Monday, the campus community cheered on the contestants, who participated in a parade led by the Talladega College marching band. A crowd came out to greet and encourage Gatson and Crook, who are both active members of the campus community.
Crook, a mass media arts major, aspires to become a sports analyst on ESPN. She is a member of the Presidential Honor Society and serves as president of the Alpha Zeta Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.
Gatson, a biology major, previously served as Miss Junior. She is a member of the Presidential Honor Society and a member of the team that won first place in the Alabama Business Pitch Competition hosted by the Alabama Governor’s Office of Minority Affairs.
Anthony Jones, advisor to Miss Talladega College and Miss UNCF Talladega College, stated, “After 20 years of serving asthe Miss Talladega College advisor, I am still excited about welcoming and training our new representative.
“Due to the pandemic, we had to cancel some of our traditional activities and our pageant had to be virtual this year. Nevertheless, the entire campus is excited about getting to know our candidates and voting for the next Miss Talladega College 2020-2021.”
The winner will be announced Thursday afternoon.