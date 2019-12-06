TALLADEGA -- Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins and first lady Lucy Weber Hawkins recently held several holiday gatherings to show their appreciation for students, according to a press release.
They hosted a Christmas dinner in their home for student leaders and gave long-sleeved T-shirts to the entire campus community during one of two special holiday dinners at the college’s cafeteria.
Dr. Hawkins even donned a chef's shirt and served dinner to students during one of the gatherings.
The words “Dega Strong” were printed on the shirts in recognition of the college’s noteworthy accomplishments, which include a record-breaking enrollment increase during both the 2018-19 and 2019-20 academic years.
The college opened a new, state-of-the-art residence hall in January 2019 and will hold ribbon-cutting ceremonies for the Dr. William R. Harvey Museum of Art and a new student center on Jan. 31.
Last year, the college launched its first-ever graduate program, a Master of Science in computer information systems. The school is listed among U.S. News and World Report’s “most innovative” institutions and the Princeton Review’s "best regional colleges.”