TALLADEGA -- Talladega College’s 144th commencement ceremony Sunday, May 5, was the institution’s final graduation program to be held outdoors on the historic campus, according to a press release.
Future commencements will be in the 47,000-square foot, state-of-the-art student center scheduled to open this fall.
Commencement highlights included an inspiring address by Essye B. Miller, an alumna of the college and member of the Senior Executive Service who serves as the principal deputy, Department of Defense Chief Information Officer.
Miller encouraged the college's 101 graduates to “make a profound difference” in the world.
“Don’t forget that you have a destination. You have a greatness. And you have a responsibility,” Ms. Miller stated in her uplifting speech.
Valedictorian Rilda Katiosca Duron, who graduated summa cum laude, stated that “the academic excellence here at Talladega College has been embedded in us,” and she is “forever indebted” to the college.
“The Division of Natural Sciences and Mathematics has molded me into the woman I am today,” Duron continued. “I am most thankful to Talladega College for the four new renovated labs in Silsby Hall -- two in biology and two in chemistry. These new labs have changed the academic experience and advanced the student learning environment.
“Not only have I had the opportunity to work in these labs; I’ve been able to witness history. The new residence hall has been more than a blessing to this institution, and I now look forward to returning as an alum to see the new student center and art museum.”
Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins and Chairman of the board of trustees Isaiah Hugley conferred honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degrees upon Talladega City Council President Dr. Horace Patterson, an alumnus of the college and leader in the community; Maureen and Mike Mansfield; Foundation President and CEO Frank Jannuzi, the grandson of former Talladega College President Dr. Buell Gallagher; and outgoing Talladega College trustee attorney James Cole, an alumnus of the college and former senior vice president, general counsel and secretary of AutoNation, a Fortune 100 company.
The daughters and grandchildren of Gallagher, who commissioned Hale Woodruff to paint the Amistad Murals, were present for the ceremony.
Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Lisa Long presented the members of the Class of 1969, who were on campus to celebrate their golden reunion.
Talladega College National Alumni Association (TCNAA) President Mr. Russell Holloway, a newly installed member of the board of trustees, inducted the graduates into the TCNAA.
Talladega alumnus the Rev. Homer Hayes gave the invocation and benediction, and the newly formed Talladega College concert band and the Talladega College choir performed. The posting of the colors was presented by the Talladega High School ROTC.