Talladega College holds building, street naming ceremonies in honor of Hawkins, Patterson (with photo galleries)

TALLADEGA -- Talladega College held two outdoor dedication ceremonies Friday as part of its 145th commencement weekend activities.
The first ceremony was at the main entrance of the college in honor of Dr. Horace Patterson, a Talladega College alumni, who serves as pastor of Mt. Canaan Baptist Church and as a member of the Talladega City Council.
Friends, family and city and college officials attended to witness the unveiling of Horace Patterson Drive, formerly Gertrude Street, which connects West Battle Street and North Street West, and runs beside the newly constructed William R. Harvey Museum of Art.
Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins stated, "Dr. Patterson has exemplified extraordinary dedication and leadership in assisting Talladega College with making much-needed improvements of the streets and sidewalks. For over 39 years, Dr. Patterson has diligently served our entire city in various capacities."
Patterson said he was humbled by the honor.
“l have had a lot of cooperation and collaboration in any and every project that contributed to the recent progress made by the college, and it is especially humbling to me because this street is next to the museum that houses the Amistad Murals.”
In the past 18 months, Talladega College has held ribbon-cuttings for three new buildings, including a 47,000 square-foot student center that features a 2,000-seat arena, banquet hall, concession stand, coffee lounge, computer lab and health care clinic.
The second dedication ceremony was to officially present the new student center as the Dr. Billy C. Hawkins Student Activity Center.
Board of Trustees Vice Chair Tracy Morant Adams was one of several speakers, and she recalled the goals Hawkins had for the college when he filled the president’s position Jan. 1, 2008.
“He said, ‘I am bringing some new initiatives and programs. There are new academics I want to put in place. I want to talk with the board of trustees. I look forward to coming in and trying to increase enrollment by partnering with surrounding communities.”
She said he reached every goal, and then some.
"He led the college in implementation of the Fast Track program, instituted a criminal justice major and a Master of Science and Computer Information Systems. In addition to championship basketball teams, we have soccer, golf and baseball,” she said.
“We are recipients of much-needed funds from the state of Alabama and the National Park Service, and we've collaborated successfully with the Alabama Department of Corrections, Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind, the Chamber of Commerce and the city of Talladega.
“When he stated those goals, we couldn't even get utilities or any other repairs for the college because we were deeply in debt to all our vendors, including the federal government. This college was in trouble.
“But here we are in 2020. Not only have we not had to close our doors, we have a lot of new doors. And ribbon-cuttings on a college campus for three buildings within 18 months is unheard of. But here we are. Thank you, Dr. Hawkins, for caring enough to give your very best."
Commencement activities will continue with live music on the lawn today at 6 p.m.
The 145th commencement ceremony, which was postponed this spring due to the pandemic, will be held outside on the Quad on Sunday, Aug. 16, at 9 a.m.