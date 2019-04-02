Talladega College hosted its annual DEGA Day community outreach event Saturday.
The family event was free and featured many kinds of activities, including rock climbing, a slide, obstacle course, dunking machine and mechanical bull. A DJ was on hand, as were a variety of vendors. The Talladega College band, dancers from the college and the school’s choir also performed.
Also Saturday, TC held a college preview program, during which high school juniors and seniors got to meet with student leaders on campus.