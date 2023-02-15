 Skip to main content
Talladega College hires gymnastics coach

Aja Sims-Fletcher

Talladega College has made history by hiring Aja Sims-Fletcher as its inaugural gymnastics coach, making her the second HBCU gymnastics coach ever. She joins Fisk University’s Corrinne Tarver, who became the first in 2022.  

Talladega College recently partnered with Brown Girls Do Gymnastics to launch the nation’s second HBCU women’s gymnastics team at a Historically Black College or University. 