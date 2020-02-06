Talladega College, Graham Elementary partner for education summit

Talladega College education majors recently honed their teaching skills during “Collaborate, Negotiate, and Learn,” an educational summit and partnership between the college and Talladega City Schools.
Highlights from the Jan. 28 summit at Graham Elementary School included a professional learning session with literary consultant Maria Nichols, according to a Talladega College press release.
Nichols demonstrated specific ways to strengthen engagement with students during a read aloud lesson, the press release notes.
“The Talladega (College) Education Department works alongside school principals like Dr. Cynthia Watts, Graham Elementary principal, and the Graham teachers to make certain our future teachers have classrooms to put their learning into action,” Talladega College Dean of Social Sciences and Education Dr. Rebecca McKay said.
After analyzing lesson demonstrations, several students taught lessons to Graham Elementary students as Talladega College professors supervised and provided coaching.
"I'm from Bessemer, and when I go home for the weekend, sometimes I help in the classroom at Abrams Elementary on Fridays,” Takiya Broadan, a Talladega College sophomore and education major, said. “I usually do all of the talking. The summit taught me how to help students learn better by getting them involved in the lesson and encouraging them to share their ideas.”
Added McKay, “Skillful teaching requires appropriately using and integrating specific moves and activities in particular cases and contexts, based on knowledge and understanding of one’s pupils and on the application of professional judgment.”
