Talladega College graduates encouraged to be ‘change agents’ as they move forward

TALLADEGA -- Talladega College held its 145th commencement ceremony Sunday, after it was postponed in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2020 graduating class of 174 members was one of the institution's largest and included four graduates of the new Master of Science in computer information systems program.
School President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins addressed the class with sympathy for their struggles during spring semester, when classes were suspended, and recognized the challenges of completing their coursework online.
"Your academic career was abruptly halted and you were forced to continue your education online, when many of you had never taken an online course," he said.
He acknowledged their fears of finding employment at a time when businesses and industries all over the country are closing their doors.
"You watched the closing of businesses all around you just as you were getting ready to join the workforce," he said.
And he congratulated them on their tenacity and perseverance.
"During this unprecedented scene, you never gave up, despite the circumstances. I will forever remember this class for your perseverance and determination. You are a reminder that when times are tough, Talladegans don't give up," he said.
He then charged them to be "change agents" in the world.
"I challenge you, as we move into the next week, to go out into the world and become a change agent.
"Become a change agent by becoming a part of the Black Lives Matter movement, be a change agent in getting involved in human rights, be a change agent in this broken political system. Be a change agent in this country.”
Before the awarding of student diplomas, the president emeritus of Wiley College, Dr.
Haywood L. Strickland, and the CEO and chairman of Moreson Conferencing, Mark B.
Jackson, were each awarded an honorary doctor of humane letters.
Hundreds of friends and family members sat in chairs on the quad -- some holding flowers and balloons, and all of them wearing masks as required -- as the graduates were called individually by division to receive their diplomas. The ceremony took place under a large tent equipped with video monitors and sound speakers.