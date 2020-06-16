Talladega College FastTrack director reaches across nation virtually

TALLADEGA -- Talladega College FastTrack Director Devan Flowers recently hosted a virtual webinar presentation for the California Community Colleges Transfer Guarantee to HBCUs Agreement program, according to a press release.
His presentation helped prospective students from California community colleges to better understand the many benefits of enrolling in Talladega's FastTrack program. The agreement allows students who have completed work through California community colleges to enroll at an HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities).
“The FastTrack program is an outstanding option for students who would like to complete their academic journey completely online,” said Flowers, in the release. “Although FastTrack is designed for busy adults seeking to complete a bachelor's degree, it is also an attractive option for traditional students interested in transitioning from in-person courses to online classes.”
FastTrack offers the following majors: business organizational management, business management, psychology, criminal justice and computer information systems. Talladega College is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.
“Studies show that learners who participate in programs like Talladega College’s FastTrack program usually remain until they complete the program and earn a degree,” Flowers said.