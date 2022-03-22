Talladega College falls to Loyola in NAIA championship despite late run

Talladega College senior Darryl Baker gave one heck of an encore performance, scoring 16 second-half points on Tuesday night to cut the Tornadoes’ deficit to five points with 8:20 left.
Despite his late heroics, Talladega could not keep pace down the stretch in a 71-56 loss to Loyola in the NAIA National Championship Game.
“Obviously, he has had a heck of a career here,” Talladega coach Chris Wright said. “He is a tremendous person, so yeah, it was good to see him come alive there in the second half.”
It was Baker, who averaged a team-high 17.6 points per game this season, who powered the Tornadoes (32-6, 15-3 Southern States Athletic Conference) offense in the second half. The senior scored eight consecutive points in 2:30 minutes to cut Talladega’s deficit to 11 with 14:05 left in the game.
It was a much-needed return to form for a player that struggled since arriving in Kansas City for the Round of 16. Baker converted only eight of 28 shots in Talladega’s previous three games to average 10.33 points per contest.
Fellow Tornadoes Davion Thomas and Markell Williams joined in on the fun behind the arc, then Baker drained his fourth 3-point shot of the 20-6 run with 8:26 remaining to cut Loyola’s lead down to five points.
“I knew that we wouldn’t fold,” Wright said. “That we wouldn’t quit. We have a competitive bunch of guys.”
Things shifted quickly as Loyola (37-1, 17-1 SSAC) grabbed two offensive rebounds on each of its next two possessions to go back up by 10. Talladega turned the ball over after both possessions to further compound the Tornadoes’ issues.
Loyola’s Zach Wrightsil and Myles Burns combined to score 15 during the final 6:27 to secure the Wolfpack’s victory. Wrightsil and Burns finished with 19 and 17 points, respectively. Burns, who hauled in a game-high 17 rebounds, was named the MVP.
“We got hammered on the glass, and that was kind of the difference in the game,” Wright said. “They are just so physically imposing. They beat us up on the glass, got easy buckets, and we missed shots. Not a good combination.”
What to know
— Talladega starting point guard Cam Potts was held out on Tuesday night after he got into an altercation with his coaches and teammates during the overtime period on Monday night. Potts, the nation’s leader in assists per game averaging 6.7, was considered the best defender on the team for much of the season. The point guard also scored 76 points through the first five games of the national tournament. Baker was second during that stretch with 68.
— The Tornadoes couldn’t have shot it much worse in the first half when they converted seven of 31 attempts (22.6 percent) from the floor. Talladega finished the game 19 of 53 overall, 35.8 percent, making this only the fourth time the Tornadoes have finished shooting under 40 percent this season.
— This was Talladega’s fourth time matching up with Loyola this season. The Tornadoes lost the first meeting in overtime by eight. Talladega lost the home rematch by six points and the conference championship game by 10.
— Loyola won the rebounding battle 47-32. Talladega was outrebounded by margins of six, 19 and 22 in the previous meetings, with the outlier coming in the home loss on Feb. 20.
— Loyola scored 16 points off Talladega’s season-high 18 turnovers. The Tornadoes only turned the ball over 9.9 times a game before Tuesday.
Who said
—Wright on coming in second to Loyola for the third time after also doing so in the regular season and the conference tournament: “It hurts to lose in the national title, but to reach the national championship in one of the best leagues in the country and we were 32-2 against teams not named Loyola. So yeah, I think we accomplished a lot, and I don’t think there is anything to hang our heads about.”
— Wright on the decision to not play Potts: “As a head coach, if you lose, you want to be able to go to bed at night and feel like you did things one, the way you want to. And two, what you felt was right, and it is a really difficult situation. I love Cam, I wish Cam the best. We definitely missed him tonight, but ultimately I am going to sleep well tonight knowing I made the best decision for our program, and that is my job as the head coach is to make hard decisions.”
— Wright on the final eight minutes: “We cut it to five, and Myles Burns went driving in, and kind of lost the ball and (we) almost came up with the turnover. He is able to regain control and kicks it back out, and they knock down a big 3. That was the momentum-changer, in my opinion. Because if we get a stop there. … it is possibly just a different game. I felt like that play kind of took the wind out of our sails a little bit.”