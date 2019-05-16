Talladega College faculty recognized for teaching excellence

TALLADEGA -- During a recent pinning ceremony, 14 Talladega College faculty members were honored for earning a national teaching credential, which is co-endorsed by the Association of College and University Educators (ACUE) and the American Council on Education (ACE).
The recognized faculty “demonstrated their commitment to student success by completing the year-long effective teaching practices course to equip them with research based skills,” according to a Talladega College press release.
The course was spearheaded by Talladega College Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Lisa Long. It aims to promote student learning, persistence and motivation, the release notes.
“Earning this distinction is important to the instructors personally and professionally,” Long said. “It will positively impact their students and the entire college. Instructors from only two institutions in Alabama completed the course.”
The credentialed faculty members feature professors from a diversity of disciplines including business, criminal justice, education, English, biology, physics, psychology and sociology, the release adds.
To earn their Certificate in Effective College Instruction, faculty members completed a 25-module course that required them to learn and implement new evidence-based teaching practices in their courses and reflect on the experience.
“The ACUE modules and assignments were rigorous,” said Dr. Rebecca McKay, Talladega College dean of social sciences and education. “My colleagues and I went back in time and felt the pain of the assignments, which also built a sense of camaraderie and community. After finishing, 100 percent of the Division of Social Sciences and Education ACUE participants agreed to teach a public lesson using our newly developed ACUE skills and strategies. We look forward to the 2019-2020 school year so we can teach and receive feedback from each other.”
Added Dr. Pernella Deams, chair of the Talladega College psychology department, “I was honored to be selected to participate in the program. ACUE/ACE programs are recognized internationally. I learned new ideas from the course modules, as well as from the wonderful learning environment that was cultivated with my colleagues.”
The Talladega College faculty honorees include: Dr. Alison Brown, Caitlin Cox, Tiffani Davis, Dr. Pernella Deams, Barbara Lawler, Dr. Rebecca McKay, Kim Nelson, Dr. Edgar Patani, Dr. Keith Ray, Dr. Derrick Shapley, Dr. Raja Surabhi, Dr. John Verburg, Dr. Angela Walker and Lynda Woods.
For more information, contact Talladega College Public Relations Director Mary Sood at 256-761-6201.