Talladega College faculty member named national secretary of Kappa Delta Epsilon

TALLADEGA -- Talladega College assistant professor of special education Dr. Michelle Williams Bridgewater has been named national secretary of Kappa Delta Epsilon, according to a press release.
Kappa Delta Epsilon is an honorary educational fraternity that supports the cause of education by fostering a spirit of fellowship, high standards of scholastic attainment and professional ideals among its members.
KDE was organized in 1933 in Washington, D.C. The fraternity actively prepares its members for the teaching profession.
Bridgewater serves as KDE’s Delta Kappa Chapter advisor at Talladega College. She is a charter member of the Magic City Chapter of The Links Inc. and a member of Jack and Jill of America.
Her professional affiliations include Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools, Phi Delta Kappa, Education Law Association, National Education Association, Alabama Education Association and the Association for Retarded Citizens.
Bridgewater was a participant in the New York University Faculty Resource Network, which fosters partnership, connection, collaboration and collegiality among its members.
She received a Doctor of Education in educational leadership from the University of Alabama and the University of Alabama at Birmingham, an Educational Specialist degree from UAB, a Master of Arts in education from UAB and a Bachelor of Arts in education from the University of Alabama.
She has also received a Certificate of Completion in “Facilitating and Implementing Online Professional Development” from EdTech Leaders Online.