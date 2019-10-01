Talladega College has reached an enrollment record high of 1,230 students, according to Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins.
“This is truly significant to our excellent Talladega College and the great city of Talladega,” he said in an email response to The Daily Home. “Our students contribute economically, socially, culturally and globally not only to the Institution, but to the city as well.”
Hawkins was also recently appointed to serve on the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) advisory board for President Donald Trump.
Earlier this month, Hawkins, along with Talladega College staff and senior Kalyn Black, attended the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities during the National HBCU Week Conference in Washington, D.C.
While attending the conference, Hawkins spoke with the president.
“President Trump’s gratitude to our school and our brilliant and talented band was truly a testimony to how hard our students, faculty, staff and the global community at large work towards continued excellence in Talladega and beyond,” Hawkins said. “My time with President Trump is always special and enlightening because we both have a common goal to advance institutions in higher education for a promising future.”
During the conference, Trump announced plans to lift restrictions on capital financing for faith-based historically black colleges and seminaries.
In the past, Hawkins explained, federal law restricted more than 40 faith-based HBCUs from accessing the maximum amount of federal support for capital improvement.
“We are fortunate and grateful that President Trump is delivering on his promise to empower and uplift our nation’s restrictions on capital financing funds for faith-based historically black colleges and seminaries,” he said in the email. “HBCUs will now no longer experience invisible barriers to accessing federal funding for capital projects, and we will receive equal access to federal support.”
Hawkins said the future at Talladega College is bright. “We will continue to lift as we climb, indeed!”