TALLADEGA -- Earlier this month, seven Talladega College education majors taught a public research lesson (PRL) to Salter kindergarten students inside the college’s historic Savery Library.
“The public research lesson is an authentic practice that increases students’ understanding of the process of lesson writing, lesson delivery and the study of what the students in their classroom actually do,” Talladega College Dean of Social Sciences and Education Dr. Rebecca McKay said. “It is designed to encourage reflection so that students can determine what aspects of a lesson plan are most successful and what areas need to be tweaked.”
Talladega College education majors Jennifer Brown, Essence Hodge, Carl Killingsworth, Jacquese Roller, Cierra Simmons, Tyneisha Tillery and Bre’Ania Weldon all participated in teaching and preparing the lesson.
The PRL was focused on the book “Africa is My Home: A Child of the Amistad,” by Monica Edniger.
College officials note the lesson plan was selected because Savery Library was the original home of the college’s critically-acclaimed Hale Woodruff Amistad Murals, which will be permanently housed at the future William R. Harvey Art Museum on campus.
According to a press release, Brown introduced the lesson study team. Hodge discussed the connection between the Amistad and Talladega College, and the college’s commitment to values such as working together to reach a goal. Simmons and Hodge presented a powerpoint slide of the vivid story.
Additionally, Tillery and Killingsworth shared the story of the murals.
“Using a long rope, the seven students demonstrated the length of the Amistad,” the release states.
Through the PRL, the education majors also helped the elementary students “create a timeline; expand their vocabulary; and identify symbols, customs, famous individuals and celebrations.”
McKay added that preparing students to teach is a “rigorous process, because once students begin their internships, the teachers they work with do not have a great deal of time to assist them.”
