Talladega College earns U.S. News, World Report ranking in three categories

TALLADEGA -- Talladega College has been ranked in three categories in the prestigious U.S. News & World Report 2021 Best Colleges Guide, according to a press release from the school.
This is the third consecutive year the college has been ranked by U.S. News & World Report.
“There are over 4,000 colleges and universities in the nation. Ranking high enough to be included in the U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges Guide is a tremendous honor. Our inclusion in three categories -- National Liberal Arts Colleges, Historically Black Colleges (HBCUs) and Top Performers on Social Mobility -- makes us especially proud,” said Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins, in the release.
U.S. News & World Report rankings are based upon data collected during annual college surveys. Its annual Best Colleges Guide helps prospective students research and compare top colleges and universities in the U.S.
In addition to being ranked in U.S. News & World Report, Talladega was also recently listed among the Princeton Review’s “Best Southeastern Colleges.” In its "2021 Best Colleges: Region by Region" section, the Princeton Review notes many students are drawn to Talladega because of its “amazing scholarships” and “family-like atmosphere” as well as its fantastic academic programs and “outstanding” and “supportive” professors.
Talladega College prominent graduates include acclaimed civil right attorney Arthur Shores, renowned scientist Jewel Plummer Cobb, Ebony Fashion Fair founder and philanthropist Eunice W. Johnson, poets Nikki Finney and Honorée Fanonne Jeffers, Sens. Nikema Williams and Hank Sanders, acclaimed researcher and Duke University Professor Emeritus Sherman James, Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, Principal Deputy/Department of Defense Chief Information Officer Essie Miller, Coaxum’s Low Country Cuisine President and CEO Harry Coaxum, Coaxum Enterprise President Henry Coaxum, attorney Jim Cole, Hampton University President Dr. William R. Harvey and Columbus City Manager Isaiah Hugley.
Talladega has recently undergone an unprecedented campuswide renovation. A new state-of-the-art residence hall opened in January 2019. The Dr. William R. Harvey Museum of Art, which houses Hale Woodruff’s critically-acclaimed Amistad Murals and other works of art, opened in January, and a naming ceremony for the Dr. Billy C. Hawkins Student Activity Center was held in August.
The college recently graduated the first cohort to complete its online Master of Science in computer information systems. The 100% online, fully-accredited program has a curriculum that aligns with industry standards and can be completed in as little as 18 months.
For information about admission to Talladega College, email admissions@talladega.edu or phone 256-761-6235.