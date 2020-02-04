Talladega College convocation to feature students' who visited Japan

Talladega College students who recently returned from Japan will speak during the college’s opening convocation on Thursday.
The students participated in an all-expense-paid trip to Japan via the Kakehashi Project Study Tour, which “helped students gain an understanding of Japan’s economy, history, culture, politics and diplomatic relations,” a Talladega College press release notes.
The students were also able to share their culture with Japanese students at Takasaki University of Commerce.
Students who participated in the trip were: De’Jha Billingsley, Kalyn Black, William Burks IV, Kirstin Crook, Ivree Datcher, Jamal Hairston, Hannah Knapp, Christopher Mascia, Arthur McElrath, Kamari McHenry, Shakayah Midgette, Amani Myers, Summer Payne, Tamera Prince, Jazsmin Mason Ramsey, Nyresha Robertson, Alexis Scott, Gantonio Stubbs, Phillip Thompson, Garrett Vick, Bre’Ania Weldon, Kendra Williams and James Yeager.
They were accompanied by Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins and First Lady Lucy Weber Hawkins, Provost Lisa Long, Vice President of Institutional Advancement Seddrick T. Hill Sr and Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Jeffery T. Burgin Jr.
The convocation will begin at 10 a.m. at DeForest Chapel. It is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact Talladega College Director of Public Relations Mary Sood at msood@talladega.edu, or visit www.talladega.edu.
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.