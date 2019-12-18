Talladega College commends honorary consul general of Japan during Christmas Party (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- During Talladega College’s annual Christmas party for faculty, staff and community members, College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins recognized Honorary Consul General of Japan Mark Jackson, according to a press release.
Jackson was instrumental in preparing 23 Talladega College students to tour Japan via the Kakehashi Project Study Tour.
The Dec. 14-22 tour was paid for by the government of Japan and was designed to help participants gain an understanding of Japan’s economy, history, culture, politics and diplomatic relations.
During one of a series of informative training sessions that helped students prepare for the trip, Jackson informed them there are more than 170 Japanese owned or affiliated firms in Alabama.
He discussed Japanese culture, food, geography, money and tradition, and provided students with important details about conducting business in Japan. During the training session, students practiced Japanese customs such as bowing and learned the Japanese way of extending and receiving business cards. They also discussed job opportunities in Japan.
Talladega College students touring Japan include De’Jha Billingsley, Kalyn Black, William Burks IV, Kirstin Crook, Ivree Datcher, Jamal Hairston, Hannah Knapp, Christopher Mascia, Arthur McElrath, Kamari McHenry, Shakayah Midgette, Amani Myers, Summer Payne, Tamera Prince, Jazsmin Mason Ramsey, Nyresha Robertson, Alexis Scott, Gantonio Stubbs, Phillip Thompson, Garrett Vick, Bre’Ania Weldon, Kendra Williams, and James Yeager.
Hawkins and first lady Lucy Weber Hawkins, Provost Dr. Lisa Long, Vice President of Institutional Advancement Seddrick T. Hill Sr. and Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Jeffery T. Burgin Jr. are traveling with the students.
During the college’s Christmas party, the consul general presented pins for the students selected for the trip.