Talladega College’s 2019 Christmas Concert, “Hallelujah … and He Shall Reign,” will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, in DeForest Chapel.
The annual event is free and open to the public.
Many traditional Christmas songs will be performed with some additional surprises, according to a Talladega College press release.
“The concert is Talladega College’s gift to the entire community, and this year’s program promises to be our best ever,” Talladega College Choir Director William Mitchell said.
There will be a wide range of music, from Christmas classics such as Handel’s Messiah to a “show-stopping contemporary arrangement of Hallelujah Chorus,” the release adds. Additionally, soprano Brianne Bailey, an accomplished voice major, will perform the holiday favorite “Round De Glory Manger.”
“This celebration has something different than prior years,” said Associate Professor of Music Dr. Pamela Burns Bell. “Talladega College will feature an all-male ensemble, a female ensemble and a select ensemble to top off the musical celebration.”
For more information, contact Bell at pbell@talladega.edu.