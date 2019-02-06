SYLACAUGA -- The Talladega College choir has quickly become a fan favorite for the B.B. Comer Memorial Library brown bag adult lecture series.
On Wednesday, the 55-member ensemble wowed the largest crowd for the lecture series with selections celebrating musical heritage, which is part of the Alabama bicentennial promotion.
The choir -- formed in 1877 -- has a 140-year history that has brought honor and praise to Talladega College and blessings to countless listeners.
Under the direction of Dr. William S. Mitchell, the students performing Wednesday in the Harry I. Brown Auditorium to a crowd of more than 250 were well-trained, joyful in their singing and all smiles as the audience gave them a resounding standing ovation at the end.
Mitchell became the choir director in 2013. His professional career has spanned 53 years, starting at a high school in Texas, where he was an instructor of class piano and band.
The 100-member choir has performed at the Smithsonian Institute and the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and as part of the UNCF’s “An Evening of Stars.”
Mitchell told the audience the ensemble took note of the way it had been welcomed into the community at last year’s series.
“You were so responsive to our performance last year. These students come from all over the country and appreciate how well-received they have been and the support the crowd gives them when they perform,” he said.
Many in the crowd were regular brown bag attendees, while new visitors enjoyed the music from the choir that was highlighted with well-trained musicians playing the piano, drums and other instruments.
Mitchell’s expressive direction of the choir and playfulness with the audience was a crowd-pleasing performance.
“You’re so wonderful,” the director told the crowd. “You filled this room, and we love to sing for joyful people like you.”
Buddy Simpkins knows music. He taught band for decades at Sylacauga High School and continues to perform with various groups, playing the drums. He was thoroughly impressed with the choir.
“Their performance was so powerful,” he said.
Tracey Thomas, Comer Library director, said, “Today’s program was incredible -- the choir just radiated joy during their performance and left the audience feeling so uplifted afterwards.”
As the crowd left the auditorium, comments could be heard from those in attendance about what wonderful feelings they had after hearing the performance.
Thomas added the brown bag crowd is faithful.
“Today, we were so proud they turned out in such great numbers to support Dr. Mitchell and these talented students,” she said. “It takes sponsors, volunteers and great talent to make programs like this possible. Today, we had the perfect combination.”
A group of students from the Sylacauga High School choral music program were among those in attendance.
The Talladega College choir members were treated to lunch thanks to Coosa Valley Medical Center’s Hickory Street Cafe’, Thomas said.
This was the third week in a row where the audience for the brown bag adult series was well over 200.
SouthFirst Bank sponsors the adult lecture series twice a year at the library.
The next lecture will be Wednesday, Feb. 13, at noon and will feature David Alsobrook. His program will be “Gone for a Soldier: Donald Comer’s Great Adventure in the Philippine Insurrection, 1899-1903.”