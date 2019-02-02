SYLACAUGA -- The renowned Talladega College Choir will perform for the “Celebrating Alabama’s Storied Past” brown bag adult lecture series at B.B. Comer Memorial Library on Wednesday.
The 55-member ensemble’s selections for the day, “Celebration Our Musical Heritage,” feature uplifting songs for all who come out to hear them sing.
The Talladega College Choir—formed in 1877—has a history that spans over 140 years. The students who make up the almost 100 member Choir have performed at such venues as the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C.; the Kennedy Center; the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Birmingham; and UNCF’s An Evening of Stars.
The choir’s performances have brought honor and praise to Talladega College and blessings to countless listeners. The students are well-trained and committed to representing Talladega College though music and song as they travel and perform for the enjoyment of others.
Dr. William S. Mitchell, the Choir Director, began his professional career in 1966 at J. N. Erwin High School in Dallas, Texas, as the instructor of class piano and band, and for 51 years, he touched the lives of high school students through music education.
Mitchell moved to Tyler, Texas, in 2005 to become the Director of Choral Music for Texas College. In 2013, he moved to Talladega to begin his successful journey directing the Talladega College Choir.
Mitchell holds a Masters of Art and Music Education from Prairie View A&M University in Prairie View, Texas, and he has conducted music workshops in churches in Texas and Alabama. He is a member of an array of prestigious musical and educational professional organizations.
B. B. Comer Memorial Library Director Tracey Thomas invites everyone to come hear the Talladega College Choir Ensemble
“What a wonderful way to celebrate our storied past during Alabama’s birthday year,” she said. “Getting out of the house on a cold February day to enjoy food, fellowship, and fun with friends and neighbors is the opportunity that we are offering our participants.”
Thomas added, “We hope that everyone will mark their calendars and join us for this great occasion. Our gracious friends from Talladega College have dedicated this day to brightening the lives of their neighbors in Sylacauga and beyond.”
“Celebrating Alabama’s Storied Past “— the library’s Adult Brown Bag Lecture Series—is sponsored by SouthFirst Bank with the Coosa Valley Medical Center’s Hickory Street Café partnering on providing refreshments.
The Hightower Room opens at 11 a.m. and adult participants are invited to bring a sandwich and enjoy complimentary drinks and desserts. The program will begin at noon in the Harry I. Brown Auditorium.
For more information, contact the library by phone at 256-249-0961, by email them at comerlibary@bbclibrary.net or by visiting the website at www.bbcomerlibrary.net.