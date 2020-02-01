Talladega College choir to perform at Comer Library on Wednesday

SYLACAUGA -- Members of the renowned Talladega College choir will serve as the next performers for the B.B. Comer Memorial Library SouthFirst Bank Adult Brown Bag Lecture Series, on Wednesday, Feb. 5.
The program is set to begin at noon, with refreshments served at 11 a.m.
The choir’s selections for the day, “Songs from the Heart,” will be an uplifting experience for all who attend, a library press release notes.
“What a wonderful way to celebrate our blessed heritage of song and worship by getting out of the house on a cold February day to enjoy food, fellowship and fun with friends and neighbors,” Tracey Thomas, library director, said.
The director added the performance was made possible by library staff, sponsors and volunteers.
The Talladega College choir was formed in 1877 and has a history that spans more than 140 years, the release states.
The choir is comprised of almost 100 members.
According to the release, students have performed at venues such as the Smithsonian Institute, the Kennedy Center, the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Birmingham and more.
The choir is under the direction of William S. Mitchell.
Mitchell began his professional career in 1966 at J. N. Erwin High School in Dallas as the instructor of class piano and band, the release states.
In 2005, Mitchell moved to Tyler, Texas, to become the director of choral music for Texas College. He has served as choir director at Talladega College since 2013.
Mitchell holds a Master of Art and Music Education from A&M College in Prairie View, Texas.
He has conducted music workshops in churches in both Texas and Alabama. Mitchell is also a member of an array of prestigious musical and educational professional organizations, the release adds.
“We appreciate Mr. Mitchell and the choir for dedicating a day of their life to their Sylacauga neighbors,” Thomas said. “You will be glad that you came out to hear these talented young people sing songs that will brighten your life.”
The lecture series is sponsored by SouthFirst Bank, with the Coosa Valley Medical Center’s Hickory Street Café partnering with refreshments.
For more information, call 256-249-0961, email tthomas@bbclibrary.net or visit www.bbcomerlibrary.net.
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.