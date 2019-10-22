TALLADEGA -- Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins hosted a record enrollment celebration on the Callahan lawn on campus Sunday, according to a press release.
Students, faculty and staff came out to celebrate the college’s highest-ever enrollment -- 1,230 students. This is the second consecutive year the college has celebrated a record-high enrollment.
Last year, the college enrolled 1,217 students. Just two year ago, there were only 782 students enrolled.
This phenomenal increase is one of many reasons for Alabama’s first private HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) to celebrate.
A new residence hall opened in January 2019, a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Dr. William R. Harvey Museum of Art will be Jan. 31, 2020, and construction of Talladega College’s first-ever student center is nearing completion.
In addition, U.S. News & World Report named Talladega among the nation’s most innovative colleges. Kiplinger named Talladega second best in the nation for low graduating debt, and the Princeton Review named Talladega among its best regional colleges for two consecutive years.